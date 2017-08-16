PF donates K60, 000 cash towards City Market victims

Vice President Inonge Wina says Government remains committed to empowering Zambians in the informal sector.

Speaking when he received a K60,000 cash donation towards the City Market Fire Victims from the Patriotic Front (PF) Central Committee led by party Secretary General Davis Mwila, Ms. Wina says that government is ensuring that it provides an enabling environment for people in the informal sector.

Ms. Wina says government is doing so by refurbishing Markets including the recently gutted Lusaka City Market, which accommodates a huge population of people in the sector.

She says President Edgar Lungu has made a serious commitment to support marketeers, stating that the ‘Market Empowerment Initiative ‘ which he started at the beginning of his administration is bearing fruits and signifies his commitment towards the informal sector .

And Ms. Wina says the cash donation from the PF will go a long way in refurbishing the market and uplifting the lives of the fire victims.

And Speaking when he handed over the cheque, PF Secretary General Davis Mwila hailed the Zambia Police’s conduct during the period of the Threatened State of Emergency by remaining vigilant and ensuring that there was no reoccurrence of arson cases in the country.

Mr. Mwila said that the cash donation is a demonstration by the ruling party that it stands with the traders whose livelihoods were affected by the acts of arson and sabotage.