MPs urged to reject Political Parties Bill

Opposition All People’s Congress (APC) president Nason Msoni has appealed to parliamentarians not to pass the Political Parties bill when it is tabled in the house during the next sitting.

Mr. Msoni has told QTV News that there is no need for government to rush the enactment of the political parties bill because doing so will create more problems than it’s trying to solve.

He has advised justice Minister Given Lubinda to consult all stakeholders saying this is important for promoting dialogue and improved understanding of articles of the constitution.

Mr. Msoni says the Justice Minister should not work in isolation, but must consult everyone as he did on Zambia’s membership to the International Criminal Court.

He says this is to ensure that everyone is involved in the implementation of the political parties bill.