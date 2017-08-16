HRC asks govt to reverse mandatory HIV testing

The Human Rights Commission (HRC) has called upon Government to revisit the recent policy pronouncement on mandatory HIV testing because it is in conflict with the internationally agreed principles and practices on reducing the spread of HIV and mitigating the impact of AIDS.

Commission Chairperson Mudford Mwandenga has encouraged adherence to the United Nations (UN) guideline on HIV testing and counseling as articulated through the joint UN Programme on AIDS (UNAIDS) and the World Health Organization (WHO) which discourages mandatory HIV testing on public health grounds and respect for human rights.

Mr. Mwandenga says it is therefore regrettable that the Government could formulate a policy that is in breach of international norms on HIV Testing and Counseling and in multiple violation of human rights such as the right to non-discrimination, bodily integrity, and the right to be free from violation.

He says the Commission notes that while the decision of the Government to introduce mandatory HIV Testing may have been well intended, it has the negative potential of rolling back the fight against the spread of HIV and mitigating the impact of AIDS.

In a statement made available to Q-News by Commission Spokesperson Mweelwa Muleya, Mr. Mwandenga says Voluntary HIV Testing remains the most preferred effective mode of fighting HIV/AIDS because it is anchored on sound public health practice and respect for human rights as guided by the UN through UNAIDS and WHO.

He has since urged government to scale up investment in HIV/AIDS Counseling in order to promote public awareness, understanding and appreciation of HIV Testing as well as promoting behavioral change and positive living.