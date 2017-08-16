Chola condemn brutal killing of a Ndola man

Advocacy against Child Abuse and Gender Based Violence has condemned the brutal killing of a Ndola man by a mob on suspicion of being a criminal.

Commenting on a viral video showing the man being stoned and beaten to death by a mob last week, Advocacy Executive Director Bellion Chola says people should desist from taking the law into their own hands.

Mr Chola says such acts must be discouraged considering that the nation has laws to guide on such matters.

He fears that if the people continue to take the law into their own hands, the nation will become ungovernable.

Mr. Chola adds that it is such incidents that are taking the nation backwards in the fight against GBV.