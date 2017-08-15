TopStar decoders on high demand

TopStar has disclosed that it is now selling 50,000 decoder kits in a day since the launch of the Yafika Campaign.

Last week TopStar announced a cut in the price of decoder kits from K199 to K99.

TopStar Public Relations Manager Mwazi Chanda says outlets in Lusaka, Kitwe and Ndola have been characterized by scores of clients making purchases of the digital migration set-top boxes at the discounted rate from the early morning to beyond the trading hours.

Ms. Chanda says Zambia has beaten an Africa record by seeing such a great demand for the decoders.

She says the reduced price for the decoder kit is aimed at ensuring all households owned a decoder kit in time for the analogue switch off scheduled for October 1, 2017 as announced by the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services for towns along the line of rail.