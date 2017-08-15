Sinkamba sues Health Minister

Green Party president Peter Sinkamba has dragged Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya to Court for refusing to grant him a license for cultivation of cannabis for medicinal purposes.

Mr Sinkamba has confirmed to Q–News that the party he has applied for judicial review in Kabwe High Court challenging the Minister’s decision to refuse to grant him a license to import, export, cultivate, produce, among others and use of cannabis for medicinal purposes.

He says the decision the reason for not issuing the license the minister gave that there are other available drugs in health facilities capable of treating illnesses which cannabis is said to heal, is unreasonable and contrary to Part II of the Dangerous Drugs Act and Section 18 of the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act which recognizes that medical doctors can in appropriate cases prescribe cannabis as a prescription drug.

He adds that the refusal by the Minister is contrary to Section 9 of the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act Chapter 9 of the Laws of Zambia which specifically states that the use of marijuana for medicinal purposes shall not be an offence in Zambia.

Mr. Sinkamba states that Minister failed to appreciate the framework of the law whose purpose is to provide access to cannabis for those with qualifying medical needs and was therefore ultra-vires and unreasonable.