MNT oppose mandatory testing for HIV

Movement for National Transformation says government’s decision to make HIV testing, Counseling and Treatment mandatory is a proper violation and infringement on the privacy of the people as well as Human rights.

MNT Leader Daniel Shimunza feels government should have consulted the people of Zambia on what they feel should be done than imposing it on the citizens.

Mr. Shimunza adds that government should have also considered taking the matter to Parliament to allow Parliamentarians who represent the people debate the issue.

He says Cabinet alone cannot sit and impose decisions that affect citizens.

Mr. Shimunza has told Q-News that the issue of HIV testing should remain voluntary considering that health is a private issue.

He has since appealed to government to reconsider its decision before more lives are lost.