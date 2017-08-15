ECZ, Police urged to be impartial during local govt elections

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) and the Zambia Police Service have been urged to create a level playing field in the forthcoming local government elections in some parts of the country.

Rainbow Party Chairperson for Elections Victor Kalesha says his party hopes that the electoral body will be more firm in following the guidelines of what is supposed to be done during elections as well as the Police keeping an eye on electoral malpractices and arresting the culprits.

Mr Kalesha has also called for tolerance among political parties and violent free campaigns.

He also appealed to the electorate not to be deceived by people giving them material things in order to vote for them.

Mr Kalesha says voters should vote for people who will be there for them in service and not to accumulate wealth for themselves.