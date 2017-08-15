HEADLINES

Challenges at Mopani affects cleaning sector

Lawrence Makumbi

The Cleaners Association of Zambia (CAZ) says the cut down in operations by Mopani Copper Mines coupled with the challenges facing Konkola Copper Mines will have a negative impact on the cleaning sector and the country’s economy as a whole.

CAZ Secretary General Lawrence Makumbi tells Q-News that government should intervene in the dispute between Copperbelt Energy Corporation and the Mining Company considering the repercussions of such a situation if left to escalate.

He says it is devastating that KCM has intimated its intention to have the Mine run by other mine managers on their behalf.

