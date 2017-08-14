Zambia women national team kickoff COSAFA preps

The Zambia Women National Team regrouped for preparations for the 2017 Cosafa Championship to be hosted by Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

Coach Albert Kachinga has summoned 37 players with 22 taking part in the morning training session at the Olympic Youth Development Centre in Lusaka.

Kachinga told Fazfootball.com that the girls would work to emulate their male counterparts in different age groups that had tasted regional success.

He said that the ladies will pick a leaf from the Under-20 and 17 that are reigning regional champions while the senior team reached the final at the 2017 edition.

“A precedent has been set with the U-20 boys who got the Cosafa, they won the Africa Cup and they qualified to the World Cup. The U-17 brought in the Cosafa Cup and the senior men’s team went as far as the final. So we have to make sure that we work hard, we are not looking at anything less than the final,” said Kachinga.

“It is easier said than done, we need to put in a lot of hard work. We need to make sure that the girls are aware of the target.”

The 2017 COSAFA Women’s Championship will bring together 12 nations competing for regional honours at the finals in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe from September 13-24.

The event will bring together 11 of the 14 countries from the region, as well as East African guest nation Kenya.

The COSAFA nations that have entered the championship are Botswana, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Swaziland, Zambia and hosts Zimbabwe.

Draws for the pool stages will be made on August 25 or 26 with the final date to be determined later.

FULL SQUAD

(GOALKEEPERS)

Hazel Nali, Chiko Nkhoma (Red Arrows), Ngambo Musole, Catherine Musonda (Zesco United), Annie Namoonje (Mufulira Wanderers), Memory Chansa (Konkola Blades)

DEFENDERS:

Majory Mulenga (Moba Queens), Sharon Chileshe, Judith Zulu, Anita Mulenga, Annie Kibanji (Green Buffaloes), Margaret Belemu, Elizabeth Nachivula (Red Arrows), Elina Mbewe (National Assembly), Elizabeth Mutale (Green Eagles), Jane Chalwe (Zesco United), Grace Zulu, Jacqueline Nkole (Indeni)

MIDFEILDERS

Helen Chanda , Mary Wilombe, Misozi Zulu (Red Arrows), Rhoda Chileshe , Esther Mukwasa, Grace Nanyinza (Indeni), Carol Nsama (Mufulira Wanderers), Natasha Witika, Milika Limwanya (Zesco United), Astridah Pupe (Moba Queens), Ireen Lungu, Barbara Banda, Lweendo Chisamu (Green Buffaloes),

STRIKERS

Esther Mushota (Moba Queens), Rachael Nachula (Green Buffaloes), Havel Chitundu, Grace Chanda (Zesco United), Noria Sosala, Theresa Chewe (Indeni)

FAZ