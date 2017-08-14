Sumaili encourages Zambians to pray

National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili says Prayer has the ability to revive and enhance the country’s developmental agenda.

Reverend Sumaili says the country should deal with some of its challenges through prayers and Christian activities.

Speaking at the gospel musical concert of renowned American Pastor and Gospel Musician Donnie McClurkin at Woodlands stadium yesterday, Reverend Sumaili said the country should integrate all of its activities into the church because Zambia is a Christian nation.

She says the country is blessed to have a God fearing leader in President Edgar Lungu who has led a good example in promoting the Christian faith by allowing and calling for various Christian activities and linking them to the country’s developmental agenda.

Woodlands stadium was filled to capacity as various local gospel Musicians spiced up the concert before Pastor McClurkin took to the stage.