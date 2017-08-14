Siavonga Magistrate Court convicts Lusaka motorist

The Siavonga Magistrate Court has convicted a Lusaka motorist and sentenced him to one year imprisonment with hard labour for driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to the Warrants of Execution made available to the Road Transport and Safety Agency, the court has sentenced Steven Malupande of Lusaka for driving under the influence of alcohol contrary to section 157 of the Road Traffic Act Number 11 of 2002.

Particulars of the offence are that Malupande on 8th May, 2017 did drive a motor vehicle namely a Freight Liner Truck registration number AJC 2329 and a Trailer with Registration number BAC 3739T on a public road on the Siavonga-Lusaka highway under the influence of intoxicating liquor to such an extent of being incapable of having proper control of the said vehicle.

It was established that the convict’s alcohol concentration in the blood was at 70.5 per cent. The Court has further ordered for the suspension of Mr. Malupande’ s Driving Licence for a period of two years pursuant to section 75 of the Road Traffic Act Number 11 of 2002.

The RTSA has since effected the order for the suspension of the Driver’s Licence for Mr. Malupande.

Head of Public Relations Fredrick Mubanga says it is the hope of the agency that the move by the court will act as a deterrent measure to would-be road traffic offenders and send a strong self-control signal to all motorists not to flout road traffic regulations with impunity.