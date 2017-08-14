Seven pedestrians died on the spot in separate accidents

Seven pedestrians and one passenger on a bicycle died on the spot in separate accidents which happened yesterday, in North Western, Eastern, Copperbelt and Lusaka Provinces.

In North Western Province, two female juveniles aged one year and seven years respectively of Longwani Village died on the spot while another aged four sustained serious injuries after they were hit by a motor vehicle Flight Liner registration number AGB 21 and Trailer number AGB 331 which was being driven by Boniface Chisapa aged 42 of Maiteneke Compound in Chingola.

In a statement, Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo says the accident happened yesterday at about 19:00 hours on Chingola – Solwezi road when the driver of the motor vehicle was trying to swerve another motor vehicle which was parked on the left side of the road and in the process hit the victims who were crossing the road.

Ms Katongo says the injured is admitted to Solwezi General Hospital while the bodies of the deceased are in the same hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

In an accident which happened on Solwezi – Mutanda road at Kyansununu area in Solwezi District at about 16 30 hours, a female juvenile aged four years died on the spot after she was hit, as she was crossing the road, by a motor vehicle Toyota Surf registration number ABR 4028 being driven by Ozwel Zobolo aged 35 of Wisdom Compound.

And in Eastern Province, a pedestrian aged 22 years identified as Phillip Mtonga of Ibex Compound died after he was hit by a motor vehicle Toyota Hiace mini bus registration number AJB 4140 driven by Chenai Chikatula aged 28 of Chibolya Compound in Katete.

In another accident which happened in Eastern Province on Great East road at Kazimure area in Chipata District, a Pillion died on the spot after a bicycle on which he was, was hit into by an unknown motor vehicle.

She says the accident happened when the unknown motor vehicle was overtaking another motor vehicle and in the process hit a cyclist identified as John Sakala aged 52 of Chilinda Village, Chief Nzamane of Chipata District who was riding a Hamber bicycle whilst carrying the Pillion. The cyclist sustained serious injuries and is admitted to Chipata Central Hospital.

Ms Katongo says in Lusaka Province, two pedestrians died in separate accidents which happened around 12:00 hours on Kafue road and another which happened at about 19:00 Hours on Makeni road. The Police Spokesperson says both bodies are in UTH mortuary.