SACCORD urges politicians not to jeopardize dialogue between ECL, HH

Southern African Centre for Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) has appealed to politicians to refrain from uttering statements that may jeopardize the pending dialogue between President Edgar Lungu and UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema.

SACCORD Executive Director Boniface Cheembe has explained to QTV News via telephone that it must be understood that this process has taken the nation over a year just for the two leaders to meet face to face.

Mr. Cheembe says it is for this reason that stakeholders in the political sector mind what they say about this reconciliation meeting between the two leaders saying it will benefit the nation if they reconcile.

He says the dialogue is important as the nation has reached a point where it needs to bury the hatchet and focus on building consensus on how to focus on and formulate a common national developmental agenda.

He says it is important that all stakeholders who have put their efforts on bringing about dialogue continue working around this matter as the Commonwealth indicated an all inclusive multi-stakeholder approach to the dialogue process.