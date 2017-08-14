Nyirenda names 23 bullets for CHAN tie

Football Association of Zambia

PRESS STATEMENT (For Immediate Release)

Football House, Lusaka

14th August, 2017

Wedson Nyirenda names final team for South Africa encounter.

Coach Wedson Nyirenda has named his final 23-member squad that will face South Africa in the second leg of the African Nations Championship (CHAN)to be played this Saturday at Levy Mwanawasa stadium in Ndola.

FULL LIST

GOALKEEPERS:

Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos), Toaster Nsabata(Zanaco) Kelvin Malunga (Nkana).

DEFENDERS:

Isaac Shamujompa (Power Dynamos),Donashano Malama (Nkana) Fackson Kapumbu (Zesco) Boston Muchindu (Nkana), Ziyo Tembo (Zanaco), Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes), Moses Nyondo (Nkana), Webster Mulenga (Red Arrows)

MIDFIELDERS:

Godfrey Ngwenya (Power Dynamos), Jack Chirwa (Green Buffaloes), Collins Sikombe (NAPSA), Augustine Mulenga (Zanaco), Mike Katiba(Green Buffaloes), John Ching’andu (Zesco), Mwila Phiri (Green Eagles), Ernest Mbewe (Zanaco),

STRIKERS:

Shonga Justin(Nkwazi), Martin Phiri , Alex N’gonga (Power Dynamos),Mundia Lubinda (Red Arrows)

For and on behalf of:

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Desmond Katongo

COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER

FAZ