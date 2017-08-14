Malama counsels young people

Ministry of Health Acting Permanent Secretary Dr Kennedy Malama has called on various stakeholders in the health sector to take a prevention approach aimed to discourage experimenting amongst youths.

Dr Malama has told Q news in an interview that the experimental stage which most young people in the country are at can be very catastrophic if not handled well.

Dr Malama explained that that underage drinking, smoking or partying increases the chance of becoming an alcoholic which is detrimental to one’s health and most teenagers who drink are at increased risk for sexual assault and pregnancy.

he has stated that sensitizing youths and teenagers against experimenting needs concerted efforts from parents, community leaders, political leaders, the church and government amongst others.