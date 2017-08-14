Lungu urged to intervene in maize floor price

The National Union for Small Scale Farmers of Zambia has called on President Edgar Lungu not to keep quiet but come to the aid of the farmers after the Food Reserve Agency has maintained its K60 price for maize.

Union Director General Dr. Frank Kayula says the President in the previous maize marketing season once saved the farmers and offered a better price and is hoping that he can save them even this season.

Dr. Kayula says the price that the FRA is offering is not motivating to the hard working farmers.

He says the farmers have a choice either to sale to FRA and wait for months to get their money or sale to the private buyers who will pay them there and then.

Dr. Kayula says it is disheartening that the FRA has refused to consider adjusting the price upwards given the high cost of production.

The National Union for Small Scale Farmers of Zambia Director General has since called on President Lungu to intervene in the matter as this is disappointing to all farmers.