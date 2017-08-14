HH,co-accused plead not guilty to treason charge

Incarcerated UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and his co-accused have pleaded not guilty to plotting to overthrow President Edgar Lungu.

This was when Mr Hichilema and five of his co-accused appeared for plea before Lusaka High Court Judge Charles Chanda in the case they have been charged with treason.

In the first count, Mr Hichilema and Pretorius Haloba are on 5th April jointly while acting together accused of conspiring to advance that the UPND leader should be accorded the Republican presidency.

In other count, Mr Hichilema’s four other co-accused namely Hamusonde Hamuleka, Muleya Hachinda, Laston Mulilanduba, and Wallace Chakawa conspired with 60 unknown others and blocked the presidential motorcade in Limulunga with the intention or usurping state powers.

The matter has since been adjourned to Wednesday, 16th August,2017 for commencement of trial.

Director of Public Prosecution Lillian Siyuni is leading the prosecution team in the matter while Vincent Malambo is leading a team of defencwe lawyers.

Meanwhile there was a heavy Police presence around the court premises, with entry into the court room being restricted to those accredited by the Chief Registrar.

Police officers were deployed at the court grounds as early as 04:00hours.