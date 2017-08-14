First Lady urges teachers to monitor pupils’ activities on computers

First Lady Esther Lungu has urged teachers to monitor pupils’ activities on the computers to avoid negative effects of Information Communication Technology (ICT).

Mrs. Lungu says this will help protect them from exposure to illicit images and information as well as exposure to cyber crime.

Speaking when she received a donation of 50 desktop computers, 50 tables and 50 chairs from Huwei Zambia to the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust, Mrs Lungu has advised young people not to communicate with people they do not know very well on the internet.

And Mrs. Lungu says she will donate the computers to Kalonga Girls Secondary School in Mansa.

She says the provision of the computers will aid the school in the teaching and learning ICT.

She has since lauded the spirit of corporate social responsibility and giving back to the community exhibited by Huawei Technologies Zambia.

Mrs. Lungu has since encouraged other companies that do business in Zambia to have a component of social responsibility to show their good will to the people who contribute to their organization’s business growth.

And speaking when he handed over the computers, Huawei Technologies Zambia Managing Director Thomas Hu says investing in innovations, and bridging the digital divide are not only Huawei’s Corporate Social Responsibility strategy as a global ICT leader, but more of a responsibility and obligation.