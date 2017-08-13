Stay away from ‘the media’, MISA warns cadres

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Zambia has warned the PF Leadership in Northern Province to allow the media operate freely.

MISA Chairperson Hellen Mwale in a statement to QFM News last evening, says MISA Zambia Chapter is strongly warning Former PF Provincial Chairperson for Northern Province Mr. Chomba Chipili who blocked the entrance of MANO Community Radio Station to prevent the Former Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chishimba Kambwili and Members of staff from accessing the premises yesterday to stay away from the radio station and allow it to carry out its mandate.

Ms Mwale says it is saddening to note that a senior member of PF can take the law into his own hands to interfere and prevent people of Kasama from accessing information and also prevent Mr. Kambwili from excising his right of freedom of expression and talk to the people of Kasama for unknown reasons.

She says Mr. Chipili and his colleague must note that radio stations can feature any person on a paid for programme.

She adds that in keeping with media ethics and tenets of good journalism, a radio station is expected to give chances and opportunities to anyone to appear on its radio station programme, more so if the programme is paid for.

Ms Mwale says the continued practice of party cadres storming radio stations and interfering with their operations should be out rightly condemned as it amounts to infringement of freedom of expression and censorship, which she says is unacceptable.

The MISA Zambia Chairperson has since called on the Provincial Police Command to arrest this cadre for criminal trespass by preventing staff and Mr. Kambwili from entering the Radio Mano premises.