Rape At Drake and Future’s Concert Could Cost Them $25 Million

Rappers Drake and Future are staring down a $25 million dollar lawsuit, after a woman was raped at one of their concerts.
(AllHipHop News) Rappers Drake and Future are staring down a $25 million dollar lawsuit, after a woman was raped at one of their concerts.
The crime took place at their show on August 14, 2016 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
A woman only identified as “Jane Doe” filed the lawsuit earlier this week, claiming the rappers were negligent.
A man named Leavy Johnson approached the woman, and let her he worked with the Bridgestone Arena and could get her access to the backstage area to meet the world famous rap stars.
Instead of taking the woman backstage as promised, he pushed her to the ground, and forcibly raped her.
The woman claims Drake and Future, Bridgestone Arena and others associated with the tour were negligent, because Johnson was already wanted for assault prior his job at the arena.
So far, representatives for Drake and Future have had no comment.
ALLHIPHOP NEWS