Police investigating ‘drunk cop’ in a viral video

The Zambia Police Service has reminded officers that they should at all cost avoid altercations of any nature even under extreme provocation and try by all means to avoid arguments on matters of duty.

And the service has refuted claims suggesting that the two traffic police officers in a viral video were fighting for money obtained through corrupt means.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo says this is an incident which happened on 17th July, 2017 at around 12:30hours when Traffic Police Officers in Katete District of Eastern Province were patrolling within Katete and they impounded a Truck Registration number BAC 9287 Trailer number AHA 1061 which was being driven by Royd Phiri aged 37 years of Time Time Transport, Lundazi.

Ms Katongo has explained to QTV News that the said driver was charged for the Offence of exceeding speed capacity and was advised to drive the Truck to the Police Post.

She furthermore explains that the driver decided to park the said motor vehicle at Pep Stores in Katete and walked to the Police Post.

She says at the Police, he found Sergeant Ndhlovu whom they had a confrontation with and that after the driver was told that he failed to comply with Police Officers directives, he became unruly and slapped the Officer in the face in the presence of other drivers.

Ms Katongo says this angered the officer who wanted to react but drivers got hold of him in their bid to restrain him.

The Police Spokesperson says when other Traffic and General duty Officers noticed the incident, they also restrained the Officer from retaliating and that the driver of the Truck was later charged with the offence of Assault on Police and was later released on police bond.

And Ms Katongo says the service is yet to establish the particulars of a police officer in another video that has gone viral where the said officer is seen in a drunk and incapable state in a drainage wearing a green police uniform.