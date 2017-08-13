PF not serious about POA

Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) spokesperson Antonio Mwanza has charged that the recent process of collecting submissions on the public order act is a mere public relations gimmick by the patriotic front government.

And Mr. Mwanza has submitted that the public order act is a bad law in its current state and needs to be amended to make it in line with the provisions of the constitution.

Reacting to a recent statement by the PF secretary general that the public order act should remain in its form, Mr. Mwanza has expressed concern over such a pronouncement from the ruling party stating that it undermines the whole purpose for people to submit.

He has explained that the public order act in its current form is not in line with the provisions of the country’s constitution therefore the need for it to be amended.

He has questioned why the PF wants the act to remain in its current form when they campaigned strongly against it when they were in opposition.