Eminem Puts His Lavish Mansion Up For Sale

(AllHipHop News) Eminem is making plans to change his living situation, with the sale of his Michigan mansion.
The rapper is looking to get a little over $2 million dollars for his 17,500 square foot mansion in Rochester Hills.
According to Realtor.com, Em’s mansion sits on a little over 5 acres of land, and has 7 full bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms.
Amenities with the house include a waterfall pool, a sauna, and outdoor basketball and tennis courts.
The residence comes with a huge garage as well, clocking in at just over 4,000 square feet.
Eminem bought the house in 2003, and paid a little less than $5 million dollars for the residence.
The news comes just as Eminem has fans excited for what may be a new project after a post on his social media last night (August 11).