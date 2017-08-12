Lungu congulatulates Kenyatta

President Edgar Lungu has congratulated Kenya’s President-elect Uhuru Kenyatta following his re-election for a second term, in general elections held on 8th August, 2017.

President Lungu says he is confident that during Mr. Kenyatta’s renewed mandate to steer the people of Kenya to higher levels of prosperity, bilateral relations between Zambia and Kenya will further be enhanced through cooperation of the two countries in areas of mutual interest.

He has acknowledged that today, more than ever before, Africa, needs unity, peace and solidarity, therefore, through Mr. Kenyatta ‘s able leadership and renowned commitment to peace, democracy and development, he is hopeful that the two countries will continue working together at bilateral and multilateral levels to help realise the continent’s aspirations and dreams.

This is contained in a statement issued to QFM News today by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda.

Meanwhile President Lungu says his administration is committed to improving the infrastructure in the country in an effort to improve the lives of the people.

He said this when he flagged off the construction of the Nseluka – Kayambi – Chozi road.

President Lungu says government has awarded a contract to China GEO Engineering Corporation to upgrade 82 kilometer of 172 kilometer of the road at the cost of 631 Million Kwacha.