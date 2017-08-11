PAC encourages Lungu to rebuild Zambia’s image

The People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) has encouraged President Edgar Lungu to focus on the country image building in view of the recent happenings in the country that might have dented Zambia’s image.

PAC President Andyford Banda says political parties in the country are to blame for denting Zambia’s image to the international community because of their failure to respect each other’s views and opinions.

Mr. Banda notes that for the past one year, there have been a lot of things that have happened with the potential to dent the country’s image to the outside world.

And Mr Banda has also encouraged President Lungu to focus on reviving the country’s economy.

He says the country has the capacity and potential to boost its economy thereby improving the lives of the people.