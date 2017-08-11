Msoni criticizes police

All People’s Congress (APC) President Nason Msoni has described as unfair and an injustice the decision by the Police to discontinue the defamation of the president case against United Progressive People president Saviour Chishimba.

Mr. Msoni says keeping a suspect in Police detention longer than necessary is a violation of one’s rights.

He says Police should be convinced before effecting an arrest that the person they are arresting has committed a crime that can stand in any normal functioning court.

Mr. Msoni has advised the Police to concentrate on arresting thieves instead of arresting opposition leaders who are merely providing checks and balances to the government of the day.