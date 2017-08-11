Msiska encourages workers to join unions

Federation of Free Trade Unions of Zambia (FFTUZ) has encouraged workers in the country to join unions in order to correctively lobby for labour rights from employers and make workplaces conducive.

Union President Chingati Msiska says for a long time workers have been subjected to all forms of abuse by some employers because they do not demand their labour rights.

He has observed that most workers complain about bad working conditions because they do not know how to demand for their labour rights.

Mr. Msiska has since commended the Labour Minister for embarking on random visits to companies to check on compliance to the country’s labour laws.

He has however, advised the Labour Minister to take advantage of his visits to explain to workers the labour laws as most of the workers do not know the labour laws and their rights.