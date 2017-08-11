Kafue District deserves to be declared municipality – DC

Kafue District Commissioner Joseph Kamana says the district deserves to be declared a municipality owing to the massive infrastructure development that is being put up.

Mr. Kamana has told Q-news that since the declaration of Kafue as an iron and steel multi facility zone, the district has received an overwhelming response from investors who are setting up factories and other modern infrastructure.

He says a minimum of 1000 hectares has been reserved for the initial stage of implementing the iron and steel multi facility zone.

Mr Kamana states that the implementation of the iron and steel multi facility economic zone will result in employment creation for the youths and in turn help youths stay away from illicit activities.