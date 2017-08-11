Govt not recruiting – Kampyongo

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has cautioned youths to be weary of unscrupulous people posting false adverts on recruitments in various government agencies especially the Police service.

Mr. Kampyongo is advising youths to thorough verify the recruitment adverts which unscrupulous people are using to extort money from unsuspecting people.

He says the ministry is aware of fake adverts that have appeared on social media indicating that the Police service is recruiting.

Mr Kampyongo states that the ministry will officially communicate when there is a recruitment exercise.