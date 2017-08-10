Police drop defamation charge against Saviour Chishimba

Police have dropped the charge of defamation of the President against United Progressive People (UPP) President Saviour Chishimba.

Dr Chishimba has since been released from detention at Woodlands Police Station where he has been held since last week.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has confirmed that the matter against Dr Chishimba has been discontinued.

The UPP leader was last week picked up at Diamond TV where he had gone to appear on a programme.

He was then arrested and charged with the Offence of Defamation of the President contrary to section 69 of the Penal Code Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.