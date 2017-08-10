Malaila Traditional Ceremony pushed to September

The Malaila Traditional Ceremony of the Kunda speaking people in Mambwe district of Eastern Province which was scheduled to take place on 19th August, 2017 has been moved to 9th September, 2017.

The ceremony has been moved to pave way for the installation ceremony of the new Chief Jumbe, Aswell Zimba on 19th August.

Senior Chief Nsefu has confirmed the development through Chief Malama in an interview today.

He has however, indicated that all invitations to ceremony still remain valid.

Chief Nsefu says the installation ceremony will take place at Chief Jumbe’s palace in Mambwe district.