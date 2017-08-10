HH treason trial attendance restricted

The Judiciary says no political party supporters will be allowed on the court grounds or in the vicinity during the treason trial of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and his co-accused which takes off on Monday next week.

In a statement, Judiciary public relations officer Veronica Chisambisha says due to security reasons and limited space in the Supreme Court, the judiciary will accredit all people who will have access to the public gallery in the courtroom.

She says Organisations and political parties are free to approach the office of the chief registrar to obtain accreditation for their members.

Ms Chisambisha says the office of chief registrar will also facilitate accreditation for lawyers, journalists and observers.

She adds that cell phones, tablets, iPads, cameras or such similar devices will not be allowed in the Supreme Court room number one where trial will be conducted.

Ms Chisambisha says this measure applies to journalists and lawyers, adding that any breach of the said measure may result in accreditation being cancelled and the person in breach being ejected from the court premises.