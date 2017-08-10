Govt, CSPR partner to translate 7NDP

Government says it is working with the Civil Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR) to simplify and translate the 7th National Development Plan into local languages and Braille so that no one is left behind in development planning.

National Development Planning Minister Lucky Mulusa says his ministry working with the ministry of Finance has embarked on a communication and outreach strategy for the national development plan, side by side with the dissemination of the 2018 National Budget.

Speaking during the CSPR town hall meeting on the 7th National Development Plan at Matero Community hall, Mr Mulusa in a speech read on his behalf by Director Development Planning Mulele Mulele says the initiative is aimed at reemphasizing the compatibility of the tool within the next five years.

Speaking at the same event, CSPR Executive Director Patrick Nshindano says the plan can only be effectively executed if there is enhanced participation of members of the communities.

Mr Nshindano has since called on government to ensure the plan is understood by everyone at grass root levels especially those in rural areas

The CSPR has embarked on community sensitization on the 7th National Development Plan.