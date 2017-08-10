FDD oppose President to be appointing Political Parties Board member

The opposition Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) is against the Republican President being the appointing authority of members to sit on the Political Parties Board.

FDD Spokesperson Antonio Mwanza says this is because the president is a politician who comes from a political party and therefore would appoint people inclined to his or her party.

Mr. Mwanza, who is also FDD Deputy National Secretary, has told QTV News that his party wants to see an independent Political Parties Board.

He adds that political parties should have a hand in appointing and nominating members who should sit on the board as opposed to the president being the appointing authority.

Mr. Mwanza says his party is also against the requirement for financial reports to be reported to the president and the Minister of Home Affairs.

He states that the financial reports should instead be presented to Parliament, the Auditor General’s Office and Political Parties Board.

Meanwhile, PF Media Director Sunday Chanda has called on all Members of Parliament to support the Bill when it is tabled before the House.

Mr. Chanda says the Bill contains progressive issues that will help political parties in the country.