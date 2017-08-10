The Civil Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR) says the current economic stability should be linked to sustained human development.

CSPR Executive director Patrick Nshindano has also called for a stable and sustained macroeconomic environment, which will be the basis of stimulating the country’s economic growth as a whole.

He tells QTV news that a sustained macroeconomic environment will also facilitate growth which government needs for revenue collection necessary for the provision of essential services.

He says much as the country’s economy has seen relative stability in the past few months, there is need for government to link this to human development.

And Mr. Nshindano has stated that though the reduction in the fuel pump price is insignificant, it is one among many factors that the country should benefit from as a result of a sustained economy.