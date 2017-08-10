DJ Khaled Cancels New York State Fair Appearance For MTV

DJ Khaled has canceled his gig at The Great New York State Fair after accepting an offer to perform at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.
The hip-hop star was due to play at the Chevy Court venue in Syracuse, New York on August 26 as part of the 12-day family festival, but has pulled out in order to perform at MTV’s music prizegiving in Inglewood, California the following day (August 27).
R&B star Tinashe has also canceled a gig planned for September 2 for unknown reasons.
“Acting Fair Director Troy Waffner announced today that DJ Khaled and Tinashe canceled their scheduled performances at Chevy Court,” a statement posted on the event’s Facebook page read. “DJ Khaled received an offer to perform on the MTV Video Music Awards, while the reason for Tinashe’s decision is not known.”
Khaled joins rapper Post Malone in canceling a gig at the fair in order to perform at the MTV VMAs.
Acts still scheduled to perform at Chevy Court at the event include Earth, Wind & Fire, DNCE, Migos, LeAnn Rimes, The Beach Boys and Kool & the Gang.
(AllHipHop News)