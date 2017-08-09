ZED calls on govt to subsidies farming inputs

Zambians for Empowerment and Development (ZED) has called on government to consider subsidizing farming inputs for the 2017/2018 farming season.

ZED Spokesperson Wesley Miyanda told Q news in an interview that following the reduction in maize price announced by the Food Reserve Agency which has greatly disadvantaged farmers, there is need for government to come up with an incentive that will cushion farmers during the coming farming season.

Mr. Miyanda says subsidizing farming inputs will also help create equilibrium in gains for both the consumers and the farmers.

He adds that introducing subsidies on inputs will help sustain the agriculture sector which has now become the back bone of the economy.