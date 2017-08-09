YALI slams politicians

Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) President Andrew Nthewewe says the coming on board of the international community in trying to resolve the political differences in the country should be an eye opener to politicians.

Mr Nthewewe says it should not take the international community to engage politicians in the country in dialogue.

He says politicians should take it upon themselves to engage in dialogue.

And Mr Nthewewe has observed that President Edgar Lungu has not done well in uniting and healing the country.

He states that following last year’s divisive elections, a lot was expected from the President in terms of reuniting the nation.