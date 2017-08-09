Injury knocks Mtonga out of CHAN tie

Zesco United midfielder Kondwani Mtonga has been ruled out of Saturday’s African Nations Championship (CHAN) match against South Africa due to injury.

And recalled Power Dynamos striker Alex Ng’onga is expected to link up with his teammates today after having been excused to attend to a family commitment.

Coach Wedson Nyirenda confirmed the development to Fazfootball.com after the morning training session at Nkoloma Stadium but added that there were enough players to step in.

Mtonga sustained the injury in his side’s 2-0 win over Nakambala Leopards knocking him out of the CHAN tie.

“Kondwani had a very big cut on top of the left eye. I think he is out, we will miss him in the midfield, but we have somebody to replace him,” Nyirenda said.

The Chipolopolo head coach said that Green Buffaloes midfielder Jack Chirwa and Nkana utility player Donashano Malama were being weighed in as options.

Nyirenda said that he was not reading much into the mass withdrawal of players by clubs from the South African national team.

“We are not going to relent and say they (South Africa) are weak because they have said this. These are mind games, we are going to face them as they are come and we are going to respect them as we have always done,” he said.

“The best way is to go and do a better job there and get a good result and when we come back home we wrap it up.”

Meanwhile all the players summoned for duty reported except Ng’onga who had a family commitment.

The team went about the paces at training with goalkeeper coach Stephen Mwansa leading the three minders through a work out.

In-field work out had Nyirenda working on his players with the quartet of Justin Shonga, Martin Phiri, Mike Katiba and Augustine Mulenga comprising an attack formation that had Donashano Malama and Jack Chirwa providing cover in the midfield.

While Ziyo Tembo and Isaac Shamujompa partnered in central defence with Adrian Chama and Fackson Kapumbu completed the left and right back positions.

In the other half the technical bench sprayed the players around with Lubinda Mundia leading the attack with Mwila Phiri joined by Collins Sikombe also in the frame.

Under-20 stars Moses Nyondo and Boston Muchindu teamed up with Webster Mulenga as the spine of the opposition backline.

Zambia leaves for South Africa on Thursday morning.

The match is billed for Buffalo City Stadium in East London with the return leg set for Ndola on August 19 at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

© FAZ