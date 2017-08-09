HIVOS urges govt to invest in seed system

HIVOS Southern Africa Regional Advocacy Officer for Sustainable Diets William Chilufya is urging government to invest more in the seed system in the country so that farmers can have a wider choice in the next farming season.

Mr. Chilufya says this is because most farmers who visited their stand during the just ended Agriculture and Commercial show seemed not to know where they can buy seeds for other crops as some agro dealers have limited diversity in terms of seeds.

He has told Q-news that it will be difficult for farmers to diversify if government does not invest more in the seed system.

And Mr. Chilufya says the recent Maize price announced by the Food Reserve Agency is a warning to farmers to seriously consider diversifying.

He says there is need for farmers to consider growing drought resistant crops such as sorghum, millet and cassava.