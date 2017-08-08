Taylor Swift in court as jury seated in civil trial

A jury has been seated in Taylor Swift’s civil trial involving a groping allegation against a former DJ.

The eight jurors were selected from a field that once included 60 people on Tuesday in Denver federal court as both Swift an

d the DJ, David Mueller, watched.

Mueller’s back was turned toward Swift just as it was on the opening day of the trial Monday.

The judge, William Martinez, asked one potential juror whether or not he was a Swift fan. The man said he’s not necessarily a fan, “but her music is catchy and it’s good vibes.” The judge laughed and said, “very good.”

Mueller alleges that Swift falsely accused him of groping her before a 2013 Denver concert and got him fired from his $150,000-a-year job from country station KYGO-FM. Swift countersued, claiming sexual assault.

