Kapinjimpanga wishes India well as it chooses its Vice President

Zambia’s High Commissioner To India Judith Kapijimpanga has wished India well as it chooses its republican vice president today.

Mrs. Kapijimpanga says India’s smooth transition of power democratically is essential to Zambia as the two countries enjoy an admirable political system which attracts accolades worldwide.

Mrs. Kapijimpanga explains that the election of the vice president has been put in place as per procedure following the conclusion of a successful presidential election which culminated in into the inauguration of India’s republican president Shriramnath Kovind on July 25, 2017.

She further explains that the incumbent vice president has declined to contest for the third term of office though India allows a vice president to contest as many times as possible.

Mrs. Kapijimpanga has since disclosed that the results for the vice president will be announced today unlike in the presidential election where votes are counted after five days.

This is contained in a statement made available by first secretary press and tourism at the Zambian mission in new Delhi, India, Bangwe Naviley.