ZRA refutes social media reports

The Zambia Revenue Authority has dispelled social media reports purporting suggesting that it is auctioning impounded vehicles and electronic gadgets.

ZRA Corporate Communications Manager Topsy Sikalinda says the advert circulating is fake and should be ignored by the public, adding that those behind it should be reported to the security wings.

Mr. Sikalinda says when ZRA is auctioning goods, it engages a professional auctioneer who advertises the auction sale in the electronic media.

He has since warned that Paul Chanda using a WhatsApp number 0977441114 is not an employee of the Zambia Revenue Authority, further stating that the Authority does not have a sales department.

Mr. Sikalinda says the people behind the fake social media advert are bent on swindling unsuspecting members of the public.

He says the Authority has since engaged the security wings to trace the criminals that have been circulating such posts with the intention of swindling anyone unsuspecting.