ZCILT reminds operators to obtain practicing licenses

The Zambia Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (ZCILT) has reminded operators that it is illegal for anyone work and practice without a valid practicing license.

ZCILT Vice President Michael Mupeta has told QTV News that it is therefore important that all operators comply with the law.

Mr. Mupeta has explained that the institute which was created through Act number 4 of 2014 , has the mandate to promote, encourage and co-ordinate the study and art of all facets of logistics and transport in the country.

He says the Institute has since employed Inspectors who will be going round to check on compliance in the logistics and transport industry.