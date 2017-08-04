The Game Looks To Fans To Find His New Assistant

(AllHipHop News) Rapper The Game is using his Instagram account to hunt for a new assistant among his fans.

The 37-year-old musician posted the unusual job advert on social media on Wednesday, in which he asked his followers to message him if they were interested in an unpaid internship with him.

“Good morning young world…,” the advert reads. “I am looking for a new assistant….. (male or female) someone who wants to intern for a few months with the possibility of working your way into a paid position pending you can get the job done, learn the ins & outs of the industry & help me with my day to day…”

The hip-hop star, real name Jayceon Terrell Taylor, specified that applicants must live in the Los Angeles area and have a car and added, “I would also prefer college graduates but I am willing to take a chance on someone who doesn’t have a degree & is strong minded, focused, determined & ready to assist immediately….”

He has asked fans interested in becoming his assistant to privately message him on social media.

His job search comes months after The Game lost a $7.1 million sexual assault lawsuit brought by Priscilla Rainey, a contestant who competed for his affections in the reality show “She’s Got Game.”

Jayceon denies the accusations and is seeking to overturn the default judgment entered when he failed to appear in court last November.

In May the rapper launched a suit against bosses at Viacom, the media company behind the TV show, demanding they settle the $7.1 million lawsuit and pay him $13 million in damages.

He claims the show’s producers should not have allowed Rainey to appear on the show due to her alleged criminal past.

ALLHIPHOP NEWS