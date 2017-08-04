Shimunza observes need to change education policies

The Movement for National Transformation (MNT) has observed the need for Zambia to completely change its education policy in a bid to promote quality education in the country.

MNT President Daniel Shimunza says Zambia should emulate the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which was founded in 1991 and has prioritized education resulting in its rapid development in a short period of time.

Mr. Shimunza says from 1991, the UAE has over 2, 000 state of the art universities offering a wide range of courses to locals and international students.

He says if Zambia is to realize its full education potential, there is need to change the current education policy which he says is not helping the nation in advancing its economic and social agenda.

Mr. Shimunza states that this can be seen from the challenges higher learning institutions such as the University of Zambia and Copperbelt University have been facing.