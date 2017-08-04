PF takes a swipe on opposition

The ruling Patriotic Front has taken a swipe on opposition political parties for failing to provide substantive checks and balances on the government.

PF media Director Sunday Chanda says the opposition is failing the government by being preoccupied with un-substantive issues that do not add value to the development of the nation.

Mr. Chanda says this can be seen from the ability by the opposition to identify problems in the country, but fail to give solutions to the identified challenge the country is facing.

He says the people of Zambia are looking forward to an opposition that is able to give solutions to the challenges facing the country rather than political rhetoric.

Mr Chanda tells Qtv News that the opposition is focusing on issues that are not valuable to the country.