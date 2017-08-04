Lungu warns State house staff

President Edgar Lungu has warned State House staff against abusing the US$282 million communication towers contract which has been awarded to Huawei by recommending unqualified companies as sub-contractors.

The Head of State said this in Lusaka this morning when he witnessed the signing of the framework and loan agreement for the construction of 1,900 communication towers under Phase II which will cover 90 percent of Zambia.

Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba signed on behalf of the Zambian Government, while Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Yang Youming signed on behalf of the Chinese Government.

President Lungu says over 2,000 jobs will be created in Phase II of the communication towers project.

The Head of State has also warned Huawei which is the main contractor against unfair competition and disadvantaging competitors.

And the President has emphasized that he is ambitious to return to power in 2021 because of his vision to transform and develop Zambia.

Speaking earlier, Transport and Communications Minister Brian Mushimba urged Huawei Technology to consider sub contracting local contractors during the implementation of the project.

Mr Mushimba says the project will help in bridging the gap between rural and urban areas in terms of ICT.

And Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Yang Youming has urged Huawei Technology to ensure that it completes the project within the stipulated timeframe in order to win the full confidence of the Zambian government.