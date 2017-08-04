Lungu to commission oil exploration in Northern Province

State House Chanda says Zambia remains a conducive investment destination.

Presidential Spokesperson Amos Chanda says this can be seen from the dignified persons visiting the nation in order to strengthen bilateral and multilateral relations.

Mr. Chanda has told Journalists in Lusaka today that Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland is tomorrow expected in the country and will have bilateral talks with President Edgar Lungu at State House.

He says the two will discuss a broad range of issues ranging from politics, economic cooperation and bilateral discussions within the framework of the Commonwealth.

Mr. Chanda has also disclosed that the President has today met First Quantum Minerals Chairman Philip Pascall and discussed the mining fiscal regime and mining investment climate, and will next week meet the owner of Barrick Lumwana Mine as part of efforts aimed at strengthening the relationship that exists between the government and the investors.

Mr. Chanda further states that the Head of State will next week also commission the exploration of oil and gas in Northern Province by Tullow Oil Exploration before officially gracing the Ukusefya Pangw’ena traditional ceremony.

The presidential press aide says all this is an indication that the nation is on the right track in terms of attracting investment in the country.